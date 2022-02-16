Kikwete showers praise on farmers

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Iringa. Retired President Jakaya Kikwete (pictured) has exuded his contentment on the way farmers were taking the trade as an economic activity.

The farmers are increasingly shifting from subsistence farming thanks to the support they get from the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (Agra) and the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot).

Mr Kikwete is currently in a tour of Iringa, Mbeya, Katavi and Tabora regions in his capacity as a member of the Agra board of directors.

Accompanied by Agra Vice-President, Ms Aggie Asimwe Konde, Mr Kikwete said here yesterday that during his tour he had found a lot of comfort and relief in the way farmers had improved their operations. “The whole idea behind facilitation is to see Tanzanian farmers improving their lot through their day-to-day economic activities by giving them applicable knowledge and working capital so that they can engage in efficient farming,” said the retired president, adding: “We have seen how farmers are being consulted in projects we are supporting; progress is now vivid, in the sense that if it is the seed we saw now it has sprouted and is growing very fast. This is the source of our consolation and comfort.”

Mr Kikwete said the close cooperation between Agra and Sagcot will solve many of the problems that have impeded profitable farming in Tanzania.

The biggest challenge, he said, has been that many Tanzanian farmers lack knowledge on profitable farming, storage and how to access markets. But with the Agro-Sagcot cooperation, he said, the challenge will be tackled fittingly, farmers do their business with a guarantee to get quality products and that are competitive in the market.

Advertisement

In a relaxed mood, the retired president quipped: “I am the one who started Sagcot. I am overwhelmed to witness the huge development strides that have been made by our people in this region as a result of my idea. I appeal to Sagcot to increase cooperation with Agra and other agricultural stakeholders to develop Tanzania’s agriculture.

“Farming is a very important sector in the development of our nation,” he said. The Green Valley Agro (GVA) Director, Ms Anna Mwaringa, told the visitors that their company works very closely with farmers by giving them requisite knowledge so that they can engage in profitable farming. “Our preoccupation now is smart farming. We engage farmers so that they can produce efficient quality crops,” she said. GVA produces a variety of seeds, including tomato, pepper and fruits seeds.

The Managing Director of Silverlands, Mr Sean Johnson, told the visitors that their company will continue to cooperate with Agra and Sagcot in developing agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors. The company produces animal feeds.