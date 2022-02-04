Kilimanjaro Marathon 2022 registration closes in three days

Dar es Salaam. With almost three weeks left to the 20th edition of the Kilimanjaro Marathon 2022, organisers have reminded participants that the registration deadline is February 7, 2022.

A statement issued in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, indicated that registration will end on the midnight of February 7, 2022 therefore calling upon those who have not registered should do so to avoid last minute rush and inconveniences.

“Registration is through our website www.kilimanjaromarathon.com or through Tigo Pesa. The system will close down after February 7, 2022 so people should register within these few days that are left,” said the organizers.

The organizers confirmed that only registration for the Grand Malt 5km Fun Run will continue after February 7, 2022 but for Kilimanjaro Premium Lager 42km and Tigo 21Km Half Marathon will close.

“We wish to remind participants that if the entries are full before February 7, 2022, we will have to close registration before that date,” said the statement adding that those registering have to pay to confirm their registration.

The organisers said that soon they will announce race number collection points and dates in Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Moshi.

On another note, the organizers said for the first time, they will host the Kili Expo (The People’s Expo) where sponsors and other stakeholders will get the chance to showcase their products and services for three days from February 24-26, 2022 at the MoCU grounds.

“The expo is meant to give the public a true Kili Marathon experience and we will also have number collection this time happening at MoCU and not Keys Hotel as it used to happen in the previous years,” said the organizers.

Sponsors for the 20th edition include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager- Main sponsor, Tigo- 21km, Grand Malt -5km. Water table sponsors- Absa Tanzania, Unilever Tanzania, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement, Kilimanjaro Water and official suppliers, GardaWorld Security, Keys Hotel, Kibo Palace Hotel, Surveyed Plots Company Ltd, Tanzanian Tourism Board and CMC Automobiles.

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon, which will be held on Sunday February 27, 2022 at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU).