Kilimanjaro Marathon announces roads to be closed on Sunday

Moshi. Certain roads within Moshi town will be closed to enable safe operation of the prestigious Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon 2022 which is marking its 20th Anniversary.

A statement issued by the organisers in Moshi today, stated that this is necessary for the safety of the runners as they will be running along the highway therefore motorists should find alternative routes during the closures to avoid inconveniences.

The statement said from Arusha, the vehicles will be stopped between the Arusha roundabout and YMCA for a short period to allow runners to cross the road. This will also affect motorists from Dar es Salaam, Marangu and Himo but runners should be off these roads by 0900 hrs.

From Machame to Sokoine Road, the road will be closed at Shanty Town Road at 0600hrs detour onto Lema Road and from Rau to Moshi, the road will be closed for the Fun Run 5Km from 0700hrs – 0900 hrs.

“The road between Msoka to Mweka will also be closed between 0700hrs to 0900 hrs,” reads the statement in part.

The organizers also announced two parking areas for the runners which include the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU) East which can be accessed via Uru Road into the MoCU grounds and also at the Moshi Police College grounds which can be accessed from Kilimanjaro Road into the CCP grounds.

“Most of these areas have lots of space and are close to the finish,” said the organizers as they cautioned runners to be careful when crossing roads.

For those using mini buses/taxis drop off will be at the two parking areas or at the road sides. “There will be no access to MoCU from Sokoine Road from 0600hrs so those coming from that side will have to drop at the corner between Sokoine and Kilimanjaro Road.

Sponsors for this year’s 20th Anniversary event include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager- Main sponsor, Tigo- 21km, Grand Malt -5km. Water table sponsors- Absa Tanzania, Unilever Tanzania, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement, Kilimanjaro Water and official suppliers, GardaWorld Security, Keys Hotel, Kibo Palace Hotel, Surveyed Plots Company Ltd, Tanzanian Tourism Board and CMC Automobiles.

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon, which will be held on Sunday February 27, 2022 at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU)




