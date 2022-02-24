Kilimanjaro Marathon cautions against late race number collection

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Moshi. Organisers of the Kilimanjaro Marathon 2022 have reminded participants to observe the timings that have been allocated for race number collection as the exercise starts in Moshi today.

The reminder has come in the wake of some registered participants going to the collection centres late and demanding numbers when the exercise is over.

“We experienced this in Dar es Salaam and Arusha and there was ample time for the exercise in both cities but some people still came in late and it was not easy for them to be attended to as our officials had already shut down their machines and left,” said the organizers.

The organizers said that once the exercise is over in Moshi at the Moshi Cooperative University on Saturday (MoCU), no numbers will be issued any more.

“Registered participants can send someone else to collect their numbers with a copy of their ID and the SMS from Tigo / details of the entries, “said the organisers.

In Moshi, the numbers will be issued on Thursday February 24, 2022 from 12pm to 7pm, on Friday February 25, 2022 from 10am to 8pm and on Saturday February 26, 2022 from 9pm to 5pm.

According to the organisers, entries for the Grand Malt 5km race are still on sale but on cash basis.

Sponsors for this year’s 20th Anniversary event include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager- Main sponsor, Tigo- 21km, Grand Malt -5km. Water table sponsors- Absa Tanzania, Unilever Tanzania, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement, Kilimanjaro Water and official suppliers, GardaWorld Security, Keys Hotel, Kibo Palace Hotel, Surveyed Plots Company Ltd, Tanzanian Tourism Board and CMC Automobiles.

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon, which will be held on Sunday February 27, 2022 at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU).



