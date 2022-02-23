Kilimanjaro RC hails Absa Bank over indigenous trees donation

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Moshi. The Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC) Stephen Kagaigai has commended the management of the Absa Bank Tanzania Limited, for its significant contribution to improving the environment in the country.

Kagaigai made the remarks on Wednesday when he receiving a total of 2,100 seedlings of indigenous trees from the bank's management at the RC’s office, in Moshi.

“Different efforts meant to improve the environment have contributed significantly to the ongoing well-being of our region’s environment; I commend Absa for the contribution, may I take this opportunity to urge other institutions to emulate your institution”, he said.

He also commended the management of Absa Bank for providing indigenous tree seedlings that contribute significantly to the conservation of water sources.

"This region is home to Mount Kilimanjaro which is the tallest mountain in Africa, the continued existence of this mountain is contributed by the conservation of water sources, therefore indigenous seedlings will contribute to the conservation of these important sources," he said.

He added: Mount Kilimanjaro is the source of water that is used for a variety of economic activities such as fishing, agriculture, better environment related programmes as well for use in various human activities, this goes to show the importance of indigenous trees in conserving water sources.

Kagaigai also called on the bank's leadership to mobilise different people to invest in the region due to the fact that Kilimanjaro Region is a safe investment destination.

On his part, the Absa Bank head of marketing and corporate relations Aaron Luhanga said the tree seedlings donations were part of the bank's contributions through its Corporate Social Responsibility which is aligned to its Kilimanjaro Marathon sponsorship.

"We are donating these seedlings as our gratitude to the Kilimanjaro region’s leadership due to the fact that it contributed to Absa’s inclusion as one of the co-sponsors of the Kilimanjaro Marathon race that takes place in the region every year”, he said.

“Today we are providing 2,100 indigenous tree seedlings that contribute to water sources as well as the environment in general; we promise to continue to make a significant contribution to improving the environment in the region”, he said.

During the occasion, RC Kagaigai and Mr.Luhanga planted trees at the RC’s offices’ to signify.



