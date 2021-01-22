Kilimanjaro RC refutes claims of a student testing positive for Covid 19 at ISM

The claims which have since been denied by the authority stated that a student from International School Moshi (ISM) had tested positive for coronavirus leading to the school management to order closure of the academic institution.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Moshi. The Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira has vehemently refuted claims that had widely circulated online of a supposed Covid-19 positive case in her region.



The claims which have since been denied by the authority stated that a student from International School Moshi (ISM) had tested positive for coronavirus leading to the school management to order closure of the academic institution.



The school's management, in a rejoinder, issued an apology in front of the press today Thursday 21, January 2021, stating that they regret the circulation of the false information, adding that the school's operations have not been halted.

The allegations are based on internal information from the school posted on its website on January 19,2021 informing them of the existence of a student who has been confirmed to have Covid-19.

According to Government directives, only four people can release information on the coronavirus, these include the president, prime minister, health minister and chief government spokesman.

The Regional Commissioner said as a result of the situation and after reports spread on social media, she sent her assistant and regional education officer to go to the school to find out what had happened

Moshi DC Rajabu Kundya and Moshi Mayor Juma Raibu had on several occasions denied the presence of a student infected with the Corona virus.

Before speaking to reporters, the district commissioner and other government officials held private meetings with the school administration, following up on the report which sparked controversy in the country.

Advertisement

What was posted on ISM Website

"Late this afternoon, we received information from the parent of one of our Moshi M4 day students that her child has tested positive for COVID-19. The sibling of this student has tested negative.

The family are arranging further tests at the end of this week. At this point we are not sure where the student was exposed to the virus.

“The student is currently at home and we are in close contact with their parents and other family members. The student is generally well, but has reported a loss of taste and smell. The student and their family members are now isolating off campus at home.”





“We have protocols in place for such an event and students, family, staff and other community members who have been in close and prolonged contact with the student have been contacted and are isolating themselves”.

“The Moshi M4 class will not be in school until 1st February and will be taught online. The M4 residential students have now been isolated from the wider boarding community,” wrote the school’s director Anna Marsden.







