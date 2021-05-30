Kilombero Sugar loses case to overturn Sh470 million tax bill

By Benard James

Dar es Salaam. Sugar maker, Kilombero Sugar Company Limited (KSCL), has lost a five-year legal battle aimed at overturning Sh470 million tax bill.

Court of Appeal Justices--Rehema Mkuye, Jacobs Mwambegele and Mwanaisha Kwariko--have dismissed the firm’s main argument that costs of air tickets, air charter, hotel accommodation incurred by a South African company, Illovo, which rendered service did not form service fees that is subject to withholding tax. KSCL has failed to convince the highest court of the land to interfere with the early decisions of the Tax Revenue Appeals Board (Trab) and the Tax Revenue Appeal Tribunal (Trat) that had dismissed the company’s initial appeals.

“We, like the Board and Tribunal, find and hold that payments made by Illovo as costs incurred in rendering services to, and reimbursed by KSCL are part of service fee subject to withholding tax under section 83 (10 (b) of the Income Tax Act, 2004,” said the judges. KSCL is a subsidiary of Illovo Sugar Group.

The protracted tax dispute started in April 1998 when KSCL entered into an operational and technical service agreement with a South African company, Illovo Project Services Limited (IPSL), for management and control of her factories and agricultural land.

Among the terms of the agreement was that KSCL would pay a fixed amount of $30,000 monthly for the services rendered by Illovo.

Advertisement

It happened that TRA, in discharging its statutory duties, conducted tax audit on KSCL’s business for the years of income 2004/2005 to 2007/2008 and 2009/2010. The assessment found that KSCL had an obligation to pay withholding tax on payments it made to nonresidents and reimbursement paid to Illovo.

Tax withholding, also known as tax retention, is income tax paid to the government by the payer of the income rather than by the recipient of the income. The tax is thus withheld or deducted from the income due to the recipient. The sugar producer strongly disputed the assessment and filed objection with TRA. This initial attempt hit a snag.

Dissatisfied, KSCL moved to challenge the tax bill. It was KSCL’s contention that the reimbursements it made to Illovo did not form part of the service fee paid to Illovo.

KSCL argued that if the payments were considered to be part of the service fee, they were still not subject to withholding tax in terms of the Tanzania-South Africa Double Taxation Agreement.

But Trab rejected the argument in July 2016 when it decided the case in favour of TRA. The quasi-judicial body maintained that TRA did not violate the Double Taxation Agreement by charging tax on payments made to nonresidents.

KSCL’s appeal to Trat also bore no fruit. The tribunal upheld the decision of the Trab in February 2019, forcing the company to file its third and final appeal at the Court of Appeal.

The wanted the court to hold that service fee was limited to the charges for skills and professional services that one rendered to another and not costs incurred for air tickets or costs of materials purchased from third party.

The Court of Appeal was left to decide whether costs incurred by the services provider (Illovo) and reimbursed by KSCL are part of service fee subject to withholding tax.

The costs in dispute were air tickets, air charter, hotel accommodation etc which were incurred by Illovo when rendering services to KSCL.

In their recent decision, appeal court justices Rehema Mkuye, Jacobs Mwambegele and Mwanaisha Kwariko declined to tamper with the decisions issued earlier by Trab and Trat.

“We, like the Board and Tribunal, find and hold that payments made by Illovo as costs incurred in rendering services to, and reimbursed by, the appellants are part of service fee subject to withholding tax under section 83 (1) (b) of the Income Tax Act, 2004.