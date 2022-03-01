Kisarawe launches special Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Kisarawe District Commissioner Nickson Mseke made the official lunch of the campaign that will enable residents of the district to receive the Covid-19 jabs without any delays.

Dar es Salaam. Kisarawe District has launched a special campaign to ensure that all residents are vaccinated against Covid-19 to complement the government's efforts of ensuring that more than 60 per cent of population receives the jab by April, 2022.

He said that the District is determined to ensure that all its people are protected against Covid-19 to continue with their productive activities and contribute to national development.

“We decided to come up with an initiative to protect our people from variant mutations that keeps changing. Out of a total population of 127,000 in Kisarawe, about 20,000 are elderly people and also it has a high number of people are sickle cell victims and the number of youth is high unlike other districts in the city,” he said.

Mr Mseke stressed that out of their total population, their target is to vaccinate 45,000 and enable vaccinate to reach 60 per cent…..adding that only 15,733 have received the jab which is only 18 per cent, through the campaign we expect to visit all 17 wards to make the initiative successful.

Mr. Mseke further added that the district has been using various techniques, including training and mobilisation of community leaders. Some key groups that received training on vaccine mobilization include religious leaders, women and youth.

FHI 360 country director Mr. Waziri Nyoni, congratulated the effort made by the district and promised that that his organisation would continue to support the government efforts.

Mr. Nyoni further committed FHI360s support to the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to ensure the public are informed on health choices on HIV/Aids, Malaria, Maternal and child health, family planning, and support emergence communication for erupting diseases such as the covid-19.

Kisarawe District medical officer Dr Libamba Sobo said the district had trained 148 health care providers who will conduct the vaccination exercise.



