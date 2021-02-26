KKKT Secretary General Arthur Shoo has died

By Daniel Mjema More by this Author

Moshi. The Secretary General of the Northern Diocese of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (KKKT) based in Moshi, Arthur Shoo has died at KCMC Referral Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The head of the diocese who is the head of the church in Tanzania, Bishop Fredrick Shoo has confirmed that his chief executive died last night while undergoing treatment.

"It is a great tragedy for me, the family and for all the members of the Diocese," said Bishop Shoo, explaining that he had been hospitalized in the hospital owned by the Good Samaritan Foundation (GSF) since Monday, February 22.

Reports of the Arthur Shoo’s death began circulating at 3pm yesterday via whatsapp groups



