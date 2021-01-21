Knight support ordered to pay Sh290m to ‘partner’

By Bernard James More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The High Court has ordered Knight Support to pay another security firm, HSE and Security Tasks (T) Limited, Sh290 million in outstanding debt and damages for breach of contract.

“In the absence of evidence to the contrary, this court is inclined to hold that defendant (Knight Support) breached the contract orally entered with the plaintiff (HSE Security) and is liable to pay the principal amount claimed,” said Judge Stephen Magoiga of the High Court’s Commercial Division. HSE and Security Tasks brought a suit against Knight Support in 2019 for breach of contract to provide it with security guards at its various sites each month.

Under the agreement entered in 2018, Knight Support was to pay the complainant between Sh48 million and Sh59 million each month to pay the guards, taxes and other office staff.

HSE accused Knight Support of failing to honour the agreement and kept defaulting the payments despite being provided with the security guards.

The company alleged the defaults impacted negatively on its business for over 16 months and the relationship of its employees. It also claimed a great financial loss.

Knight Support has denied having entered any agreement with HSE, but admitted it had a partnership to work with the complainant by sharing payments and liabilities, but HSE never fulfilled its obligations.

The court allowed the case to be heard ex parte after learning deliberate moves to delay hearing of the case.

NSE tendered letters of termination of some of its employees allegedly as the result of defaults of payments.

“I’m of the considered opinion that there is no dispute that parties herein had oral arrangements for the provision of security guards to various sites managed by the defendant. It is also not in dispute that the parties herein are still in business relationship.

“In the absence of evidence to the contrary this court is inclined to hold that defendant breached the contract orally entered with the plaintiff and is liable to pay the principal amount claimed in the plaint,” said judge Magoiga. The court also ordered Knight Support to pay HSE Sh15 million in compensation for the loss caused by the breach of contract and Sh10 million in general damages.