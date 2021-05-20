Konde MP Khatib Said Haji has died

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Konde Constituency MP on ACT-Wazalendo ticket, Khatib Said Haji has died on Thursday May 20, 2021 while undergoing treatment at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).



This was confirmed by the MNH’s Public Relations Officer, Aminieli Aligaesha.



Following his death, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson has adjourned the day’s parliament session, saying that Haji will be buried today at 4 pm Pemba.



Haji was born on July 31, 1962 in Zanzibar and he had been the MP for Konde since 2010 until when he passed away today.



He was the Member of the Civic United Front (CUF) before he moved to ACT-Wazalendo and also the Minister of Agriculture of Zanzibar from year 1984 to 1987.



Haji is the third MP to die since the 12th Parliament started in November, 2020 with others including Martha Umbula who was the Special seats MP (CCM) for Manyara Region who died on January 21, 2021 Mumbai, India where she was undergoing treatments.

The other MP was the former deputy minister of Transport and Muhambwe MP, Atashasta Nditiye who died on February 12, 2021, in Dodoma.



Through their Twitter account ACT Wazendo announced the death of the legislator.