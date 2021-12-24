Kupatana and Zoom merger to form new online marketplace

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Two online market platforms Kupatana.com and Zoomtanzania.com have partnered to form a new platform that will combine the better of the two platforms

Afrieuro Digital Ventures, is licensed to market and operate the classifieds platforms Kupatana.com and Zoomtanzania.com.

According to Afrieuro Digital Ventures, General Manager, Makusaro Tesha said plans are still underway before coming with a new platform that will be introduced to the public in the near future.

This year, Afrieuro Digital Ventures obtained the exclusive rights to market and operate the two classified sites which are both broadly used in Tanzania.

The two platforms, Kupatana.com and Zoomtanzania.com, have been long time competitors but will now join forces to offer a much easier, faster and more secure experience for buyers and sellers online.

The General Manager said because of its high brand awareness rate in Tanzania and mobile adoption of users, Kupatana.com will be kept as the brand name in the future but for now both website’s will remain as they are.

Advertisement

“This is an amazing opportunity for us, but particularly for Tanzanian internet users since we will be able to further develop the already strong online marketplace presence and provide even more sales opportunities and a better user experience across all categories, '' said Tesha.

He said early next year they plan to launch a new website that will merge both brands.

“From a technical standpoint, the new platform will be a new version that will combine the best of the two platforms, but also bring new and exciting features so that we can provide a safe, fast and user-friendly experience to buy and sell online", said Tesha



