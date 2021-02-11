Lagardère Travel Retail wins duty-free tender at the Julius Nyerere International Airport

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) has contracted Lagardère Travel Retail to run an exclusive duty-free concession at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) Terminal Three.

The Italian firm operates over 4,800 stores across travel essentials, duty free and fashion, food services in 270 airports, 750 railway stations and other concessions in 39 countries worldwide.

The company that accumulated €5.5bn sales in 2019 will partner with the Tanzanian spirits distributor Bevco Limited in executing the signed contract with TAA.

TAA’s director general Julius Ndyamukama said the airports body will benefit through lease charges as well as monthly percentage of sales payable to it [TAA].

“We have negotiated and agreed on models of payments especially during this period of Covid-19 where the world, including Tanzania, is significantly suffering from flight decline and therefore shortage of flights,” he said over the phone.

According to him, the company has been awarded after emerging top in the competitive process involving other firms which he did not name.

Advertisement

He said the international company is expected to bring expertise, experience, capital and transfer of skills and knowledge to Tanzanians once they start operations in the next three months.

“The joint venture will be trading small items to travellers such as perfumes, Tanzanian clothes, spirits and wooden sculptures among others.

“This will be the sole duty free shop although many other shops are conducting a similar business,” he said.

Lagardère Travel Retail has described the contract as a ‘key milestone’ in its strategy to grow its African foot-print. The stores, measuring 206 and 160sqm respectively, will feature all duty-free core business categories, along with travel accessories, souvenirs and snacking.

The new Aelia Duty Free stores are expected to improve passenger experience and diversify the offer within the airport by also featuring a range of local brands to bring a “true” sense of place. “The contract, awarded by TAA, will open up a “strong revenue potential,” notes the company, supported by the growing local economy and the country’s appeal to international tourists.

Lagardère Travel Retail COO EMEA Frédéric Chevalier said “We’re delighted to have won this exclusive concession at Dar es Salaam Airport alongside our very strong local partner.”

We look forward to developing our innovative concept which brings together powerful, international brands and the unique, vibrant culture of Tanzania, according to him.

“By working closely with Bevco Limited we want to support TAA in raising its standards of excellence and appeal to international travellers,” he said.

According to him, the firm has significant growth ambitions for its operations on the continent, hoping that Tanzania will continue to consolidate its position as a leader in global travel retail in the region.