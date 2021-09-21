Lake Oil appeals against Sh3.3 billion NEMC penalty

By Bakari Kiango More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Lake Oil Ltd has appealed to the Minister for State in the Vice President’s Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mr Selemani Jafo, against the Sh3.3 billion fine thatwas imposed on them by the environmental watchdog earlier this month.

On September 6, the National Environmental Management Council (Nemc) fined Lake Oil Ltd the aforementioned amount over environmental concerns to its setting up of 66 filling stations across the country.

The company was given a 14-day ultimatum, which expired yesterday, to pay the fine.

The Nemc director general, Dr Samuel Gwamaka, told The Citizen over telephone that Lake Oil Limited arrived at a decision to make an appeal after it was dissatisfied with the fine.

“The law is clear that if Nemc has done injustice to you, you have a chance to appeal to the minister responsible for the environment,” noted Dr Gwamaka.

Reacting to the status of the other nine more fuel companies that were fined a total of Sh5 billion for the same reason, he said they were still in talks.

The nine companies own more than 80 filling stations said to have been built against Section 81(1), (2), (3) and (4) of the Environmental Management Act, 2004.

The law requires someone who seeks to develop a project to undertake an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before developing it.

“We are doing a verification to the rest of the companies to establish the truth of the claims by some companies that they are not the owners of the filling stations that have been built against the law,” said the Nemc boss.

On Wednesday) (tomorrow), Mr Gwamaka said, is a deadline for the companies to pay the fine.

Minister Jafo said lawyers were working on the appeals filled by some companies.

“This is a legal matter. Lawyers are reviewing the appeals, and we will work on recommendations, if any, before making a verdict later on,” Mr Jafo told The Citizen over telephone.