Laltaika: Only legal reasoning will guide me

Arusha. He felt humbled as he received information of his appointment as a judge of the High Court of Tanzania.

Being an accomplished lawyer and an advocate, he was not entirely surprised either.

“It is a high obligation for me. I will combine my education, skills and knowledge to undertake my new assignment,” said the intellectual property rights crusader.

Dr Eiamani Laltaika, 44, was among the 20 plus members of the legal fraternity who were appointed judges by President Samia Suluhu Hassan last week.

Until his appointment he had served as a senior lecturer for various universities, including the Arusha-based Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) and lately Tumaini University. He admitted that his new position carries a lot of weight and responsibility but was confident he would deliver through legal reasoning.

“Judiciary is wide. There is no one area to focus as a judge. We have to venture into new areas,” he told The Citizen in an interview.

He added; “There is a demand for cases pertaining to typical crime, land, constitution and commercial issues. There are lawyers specialized in them, though”.

He is landing into the Judiciary knowing too well the challenges that lay ahead; the demand for legal services to the troubled members of the society. But Dr Laltaika, born in Ngorongoro in 1977 from a nomadic pastoralist family, is no ordinary lawyer. He has his niche in the profession.

He is one of the few members of the bar who had specialized in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) both at the learning and practising levels.

IPR was a major topic for his post graduate degree courses to the PhD level in Germany for which he completed nine years ago.

When back home, he initiated the formation of TIP Net (Tanzania Intellectual Property Network) which shed some light to the public on the importance of IPR.

The organization was founded to sensitize the public on intellectual property matters in collaboration with other institutions, notably those in research and development.

Due to his commitments and other factors, TIP Net did not last long. The project was put aside for revival when all the logistics had been put in place.

His major landing upon graduating from the prestigious Bayreuth University in Munich Germany in 2012 was at the Nelson Mandela University in Arusha.

He lectured on intellectual property rights, a subject that has gained importance in recent years due to its importance in inventions, innovations and trade.

The subject goes beyond trade and manufacturing to literary and artistic works, designs and symbols, names and images used in commerce. IP is protected in law through patents, copyright, trademarks and trade secrets which include intangible creations of the human intellect.

Those behind them have to earn recognition or financial benefits from what they invent or create. The problem has been that not all countries recognise them.

Until a few decades ago, Dr Laltaika would appear riding alone when he lectured on IPR at the Nelson Mandela University. The subject was still new.

Not in recent years. IPR is now an important tool in international trade negotiations and already blended in science and technology development. He wondered as to why the East African Community (EAC) region still lagged behind in IPR application but quickly had an answer to his concern.

The region does not have vibrant industries and the few that are there produced items on license from the multinationals abroad.

The IPR policy for the region would safeguard the industrial products in the region in terms of patents and trademarks if there were innovative industries in EA.

“EAC not only needs IPR but also purposeful harmonization of the existing intellectual property laws among its partner states,” he told The Citizen. He said given the low level of awareness of IP in the region more efforts should be made to reach out the civil society networks for inclusivity.

The proposed EAC policy on IPR should take into consideration that many countries were signatories to international agreements such as the Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (Trips).

He argued that universities and higher learning institutions in EA should not only put more effort in teaching IPR laws but be engaged in policy formulation of the same.

At one time he was contacted over the proposed Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Regulations 2016 but argued for extended ground work. He instead argued for ‘reformation’ of the Copyright Association of Tanzania (Cosota) to enable it to match with the current demands of the copyright market.

One of the weaknesses he found in the proposed legislation was over emphasizing audio-visual works at the expense of other works in which copyright subsists.

He sees copyright law as wide enough to address many, if not most, ideational resources such as books,graphic arts, architecture, ceramics and photography.

Others are sound recordings, motion pictures, cable and satellite broadcasting and computer programmes, to mention but a few.

Dr Laltaika is a twin brother of Dr Elifuraha Laltaika who teaches law at Makumira University in Arusha. At one time the presence of the two identical twins charmed the Arusha city on the way they were passionate and articulate in legal matters.

Being members of the bar and law lecturers, they would often be invited to the same event to make presentations and the like.

They would turn up dressed in the same attire, prompting a challenge to many people as to who was Eliamanani and who was Elifuraha.

The only way to distinguish them would be that one would say he was representing Nelson Mandela and the other Makumira, the varsities in close proximity.