Launch of information portal to boost trade within the EAC

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Trade within the East African Community (EAC) bloc received a boost this week as Tanzania launched her Trade Information Portal.

Trade Information Portals (TIPs) are now operational in Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda while it is still being developed in Burundi.

“The portal is expected to boost intra-regional trade in East Africa as well as the region’s share in international trade,” the EAC secretariat has said.

The facility was launched during the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) by Zanzibar’s Trade and Industry Development minister Said Omari Shabaan.

TIPs are intended to map out all imports, exports and transit procedures, fees as well as scrapping all unnecessary bottlenecks.

According to the EAC secretariat, the facility will be launched in Burundi on July 23rd while itr will be developed in South Sudan later.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Mr Shabaan underscored the importance of the portal “and how it can help traders to get right and accurate information on trade”.

For his part, Tantrade director general Edwin Rutageruka urged the private sector to exploit the opportunity availed by TIP.

He said the micro; small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can use the facility “to grow their businesses by tapping into new markets”.

EAC’s TIP Project regional coordinator Munyampundu Evariste hailed Tanzania for her efforts to facilitate trade in the region.

He said the newly-launched TIP would have a positive impact on intra-EAC trade as well as international trade.

The director of Policy, Research, Advocacy and Lobbying at the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Mr Andrew Mahiga, said the TIP would make trade more transparent.

He pledged that TPSF members would make use of the portal to increase intra-regional and international trade.