Law on urban transport coming

By Sharon Sauwa More by this Author

Dodoma. The government said yesterday that it will enact a law to govern public transport in major urban centres.

Outlining the achievements that Tanzania has registered during the six decades of its independence, the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said the law is necessitated by the rise in the number of commuters across major urban centres.

She said for instance, demand for improved infrastructure for pedestrians in Dar es Salaam stands at 84 percent. In Dodoma, such demand stands at 80 percent while in Mwanza, Arusha, Tanga and Mbeya cities, it stands at 90 , 87 and 70 percent.

“So as we mark the 60th Independence anniversary, the focus is on enacting a law that will govern public transport in major cities through improvement of infrastructure and coordinated service delivery,” she said.

She said in Dar es Salaam, the city’s rapid transit system has helped to reduce the time that commuters spend on roads by 45 minutes per trip.

This means that city residents now arrive in their offices and other places where they conduct their economic undertakings on time.

Advertisement

With the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart), Ms Mwalimu said, the number of city residents who make use of public transport has also gone up from 76,000 per day in 2016 to for a good part of 200,000 per day in 2020.

She, however, noted that due to some operational challenges the number went down to 100,000 per day for some part of 2020 and that after improvements, the number currently stands at 160,000 per day.