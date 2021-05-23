Light at tunnel end for startups

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Plans are on the table to put up a flexible and dynamic legal and regulatory framework to guide digital-innovation activities in areas like research and establishment of new tech startups.

Education, Science and Technology minister Joyce Ndalichako said the framework will consider fair competition, protection of patents (intellectual property rights), registration, cyber security and ethical issues including a financing strategy involving public and private sectors in support of tech startups; and an establishment of industrial research and development and innovation parks to link universities and private sector in order to track the transition of digital technologies and any other innovation from the lab to market.

She said the government was committed to continue improving the policy and regulatory environment to allow innovations to flourish and scaled up.

She said this yesterday when closing the Innovation Week 2021 that started May 17 through to May 22.

According to her, the Ministry was currently working to ensure that digital skills were incorporated in curricula at all levels of education.

“This will allow us to produce graduates with requisite skills, which will enable them to cope with emerging digital technologies. Tanzania has embarked on its digital transformation journey as outlined in the Third Five-Year Development Plan (2021-2026), through a national digitalisation strategy that will guide our efforts of digitalisation,” she said.

Prof Ndalichako said the digital transformation journey Tanzania has embarked on was meant to ensure that the digital economy benefits were realized.

According to her, the government aimed at promoting grassroots innovation as a key pillar in the National Innovation Ecosystem for fostering industrial development and sustainable economic competitiveness.

She said in attempt to promote grassroots innovation, in 2019 the Ministry established the National Science, Technology and Innovation Competitions (Makisatu) with the objectives to: identify, recognize and support innovators at all levels.

She named a few successes to note including: the Southern Africa Innovation Support, second phase (SAIS-2) Programme, which is a bilateral programme funded by the government of Finland, whose beneficiaries are five partner countries in Southern Africa, including Tanzania, Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana and South Africa.

Through this programme, a total of 720,000 euros (about Sh2.03 billion) has been awarded directly to innovators in Tanzania.

The good news is that, through this programme, Tanzania is exporting Low-cost Water Technology (Nanofilter) to Zambia. This technology was developed through the Nelson Mandela – Africa Institute of Science and Technology, and is widely used in Tanzania to provide clean water.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Christine Mususi said they had launched a new programme ‘Funguo’ to the ecosystem. UNDP in collaboration with EU, British High Commission, Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF) and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology launched the programme.

She said the ‘Funguo’ programme will contribute to the ongoing growth of the innovation ecosystem by establishing an independent finacing facility which will provide financial support to innovative impact ventures the seed stage.

“It will also provide technical assistance to businesses through contracting services already provided by husband other business development service providers in Tanzania,” she said.

The facility will also seek to ring in impact investors to Tanzania to provide financing for businesses that are growing beyond the Facilities early stage financing through showing them the exciting investment opportunities available.

In another development, Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF), Country Director, Joseph Manirakiza said Tanzanian innovation ecosystem still needs adequate financing, capacity building, and work still needs to be done in making the policy environment more enabling and conducive to innovators and start-ups.

Explaining he said, HDIF focused on 3 key areas including providing financial and technical support to innovative projects in health, education among others.