Lightning kills seven in Katavi

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Katavi. Seven people have been struck and killed by lightning, five of them from the same family in Katavi in two separate incidents.

Speaking to reporters on March 4, Katavi Regional Police Commander ACP Ally Makame said the incidents were reported in Kamsisi village in Mlele district and Mlibanzi in Tanganyika district.

He said in Kamsisi village in Mlele district five members of the same family were struck by lightning on March 2 at 10 pm while sleeping in the same room.

He named the deceased as Masalu Sengule (32) Muri Shija (25) Nkiya Masalu (7) Vumi Masalu (5) and a five-month-old baby Mariam Masalu.

"The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to relatives for funeral arrangements, another incident occurred in Milibanzi village in Tanganyika district," said Makame.

"It has also been reported that two people were on the spot after they were struck by lightning while plowing a field. The deceased are Elizabeth Nywandwi {13} and Faineth Mihani (37). The bodies were handed over to relatives," he said.