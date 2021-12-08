Lightning strikes lovers in the act, leaving one dead

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Singida. Violet Hassan Mtipa 32, a resident of Masweya Village, Mtunduru Ward, Ikungi District has died after she was struck by lightning while making love in a makeshift structure in the neighbourhood.

The incident, which was initially shrouded in secrecy is alleged to have taken place early last week, has now become the talk of the village, with relatives now acknowledging the incident.

It is believed that the two secret lovebirds (both married separately) were in the act of adultery when forces of nature struck killing Violet and leaving Hassan Nzige seriously injured.

“The woman was buried but to this moment the man who was with her is still nursing serious injuries after he was seriously injured by lightning,” said one eyewitness.

Violet and Hassan were believed to be secret lovers and on that fateful evening while in a makeshift rendezvous making love they were struck by lightning and what was supposed to be moans of joy turned into tragedy.

“After Nzige and Violet were struck he could not stand up on his own, it was then that he raised an alarm which alerted the neighbours who came his rescue. Both were naked and helpless,” said one eye-witness.

The villagers of Mwasweya immediately rushed Nzige to Ndulungu Dispensary for treatment where it is said he is recovering.

Masweya Village Chairperson, Saidi Hongoa has confimed that the incident took place on November 23, 2021 in the evening shortly before it started to rain.

“They were both rushed to Ndulungu with the woman badly burnt in the neck and the back whereas the man was burnt in the legs. However the woman was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Mr Hangoa

He added that after the incident, efforts were made to inform Violet’s husband, who was not in the vicinity.

By Gasper Andrew