Lindi faces shortage of school latrines

By Florence Sanawa More by this Author

Lindi. A shortage of latrines at primary schools in Lindi Municipality forces many pupils to relieve themselves in the bush, a situation that places them at high risk of contracting sporadic diseases.

Speaking at Mvuleni Primary School, where a short ceremony to handover newly constructed pit latrines and a drilled borehole took place, a Standard Six pupil at the school, Muktadha Jarufu, admitted that he and schoolmates were previously forced to relieve themselves in the bush.

“Our school has over 500 pupils and when the school bell was previously rung, things became worse as we had no place to cleanse ourselves too.

“So, the coming of this project has taught us many things that are new to us as we have been educated on how to wash our hands and we have also formed our club for sensitizing cleanliness at our school,” said Jarufu.

Mr Thomas Safari, the Lindi District administrative secretary who represented the Lindi District Commissioner, Shaibu Ndemanga, said the community was supposed to safeguard the new infrastructure.

For his part, Heart to Heart Foundation coordinator Abraham Kashingo said the issues of water and latrines were not given a priority in Lindi Region, a situation that forced them to seek assistance from benefactors so that could construct the latrines and drill the borehole implement. “We started our project in 2019 with our financier being Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica) as the aim was to fight against the diseases caused by wastewater and bad environs as schools are supposed to be constructed with other facilities such as modern latrines and health centres,” said Mr Kashingo.