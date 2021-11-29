Linkee a new App that connects travelers and drivers, announces the launch of its service in Dar

Dar es Salaam. Linkee, the new technology company that connects drivers with people who need to move around the city, announces the official launch date for its service in Dar es Salaam.

The company is inviting all local users and drivers to sign up to the Linkee smartphone app and start enjoying the advantages of traveling at a fair price, with flexibility, and with total control.

The Linkee App started connecting people on Monday, November 29 2021 as users can download the Linkee App from the Android App Store. The iOS version will be available very soon.

Dar es Salaam is Linkee’s inaugural market; a huge milestone for the App from Tanzania for Tanzania. The team seeks to revolutionise the city's collaborative economy, offering a technological platform that evolves and improves every day thanks to the users themselves, as they will be invited to provide feedback, share experiences, ask questions, and create a community.

In the near future, Linkee will incorporate more services into its platform, so that users can find a solution to their daily needs.

Regan Reuben, of the Linkee launch team in Tanzania, celebrated the milestone saying, “At Linkee we are proud to be able to make a reliable tool available to everyone in Dar es Salaam, to help drivers generate an income today when the economic situation is complex; and so that people can access the comfort and safety that technology provides, at fair prices”.

He added, “Our team has been preparing everything for months to offer a reliable, easy-to-use service, and above all, one that is designed from Tanzania for Tanzania."

Linkee’s focus is also on entrepreneurs and the fact that today, more than ever, every shilling counts. That's why for six months, the Linkee platform will have no service fee for all drivers from this Monday, no conditions. This way, drivers who connect with passengers through the platform will enjoy 100% of the fare of each trip. This offer, unique in Tanzania, seeks precisely to contribute to the families of Dar es Salaam and, at the same time, to promote cheaper trips that are convenient for everyone.

This offer for entrepreneurs in Dar es Salaam adds to benefits that will surprise drivers: Total flexibility in choosing the trips that suit them. Linkee will provide drivers with a list of destinations and prices that they can choose.

Linkee will not ask for a minimum number of trips to be completed per day, nor a number of hours connected to its App, and does not consider penalties for not accepting trips. Drivers have control over how, when, and where they want to make their profits.

Linkee was designed to be user-friendly and signing up to the App as a driver is really easy. Drivers only need to switch the Linkee App to “Driver Mode”. Then, there are five required documents that drivers can upload directly using the same App, these are driver’s license/permit

profile picture. Others are vehicle registration, vehicle insurance and vehicle confirmation photo.

Linkee’s registration process will take no longer than a couple of minutes. The approval is typically processed within 24 hours.