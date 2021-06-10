Advertisement The Citizen News LIVE: Budget Day Thursday June 10 2021 Advertisement Finance and Planing Minister presents the 2021-2022 national budget in Parliament. Advertisement In the headlines Presidents Samia and Masisi agree to revive economic cooperation The volume of trade between Tanzania and Botswana has increased from Sh7331 million in 2005 to Sh3.5 billion in 2021. Issues at hand as Botswana President comes calling Economic diplomacy and security will be at the top of the agenda when President Samia Suluhu Hassan meets with her Botswana counterpart, Mr... You’ve still not met with us, Mbowe reminds SamiaUAE bans travellers from Uganda over Covid-19Vodacom Boss: On why tax and data price reforms are necessaryEven in death, televangelist TB Joshua remains controversialGovernment releases Sh376 billion for Mwanza-Isaka SGR