LIVE: President Magufuli's body arrives in Zanzibar

Residents of Zanzibar are on Tuesday bidding farewell to the late President John Magufuli.

A programme released by President Samia Suluhu, who replaced him on Friday, said Magufuli will be buried on Friday, March 26 in Chato.

President Suluhu also announced a 21-day mourning for Magufuli, adding that all flags of Tanzania will fly at half-mast for the period.

Here is the funeral programme:

March 20: The body will be taken to Lugalo Military Hospital then St Peter's Catholic Church in Dar es Salaam before proceeding to Uhuru Stadium for Tanzanian leaders to pay their last respects.

March 21: Public pays respects at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

March 22: Body flown to Dodoma for paying of last respects by public. Also a public holiday.

March 23: Body to be transferred to Zanzibar for locals to pay their last respects.

March 24: Public to pay last respects in Mwanza before transfer of body to Chato.

March 25: Family and public to pay last respect in Chato.

March 26: Mass at Catholic Church in Chato followed by burial at his home. Also a public holiday.