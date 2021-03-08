Advertisement The Citizen News LIVE: The Citizen Rising Woman initiative Monday March 08 2021 Advertisement The Citizen Rising Woman initiative, watch live on Plus TV and Mwananchi Digital. Advertisement --> In the headlines We are in talks with Kenya over Maize ban, says Dr Abbas The government has said talks are underway with the Kenyan government over a maize ban which took effect over the weekend. Heartbreak for pyramid scam victims Investigations have been mounted over a shadowy pyramid scheme in Kilimanjaro Region reported to have conned people millions of shillings. Advertiser banned from using ‘JP Decaux’ in trademark suit What next for Tanzania maize after Kenya ban? Australian activist Zara Kay finally back homeKenya bans maize imports from Tanzania and Uganda, Bashe calls for calm Role of women in extractive sector