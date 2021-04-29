LNG talks set to start again after Samia’s intervention

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s directive that negotiations with international oil companies (IOC) on the proposed $30 billion (Sh69 trillion) liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex in Lindi Region be expedited has revived hopes that the project will finally be implemented.

The Host Government Agreement (HGA) discussions on the construction of the project - which have stalled for more than three years - are expected to resume next month, the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) managing director James Mataragio has revealed.

Addressing Parliament last week, President Hassan said the negotiations have dragged on for a long time and insisted that it was about the time they [the negotiations] were swiftly conducted and finalised once and for all.

“It has been six years now since we started these negotiations but nothing tangible has been achieved so we can start actual construction of the LNG plant. The long wait is over and we are going to do it now,” she told the House last week.

Her orders meant to quickly finish the necessary procedures for the construction of the project to kick off soon.

True to the President’s call, Dr Mataragio told The Citizen yesterday that all was set for the negotiations to start next month, noting that experts from both sides [the government and international oil companies] will conduct the discussions for a period of six months.

He said a team of experts has already been established and that it was currently doing in-door meetings before starting the negotiation.

“TPDC and the team of experts have already done a meeting with the Prime Minister and Energy permanent secretary, who have been presented with the updates of the HGA preparations,” he said.

Next week, he said, the team will travel to Arusha for more preparations on actual HGA discussion.

The HGA is an agreement between a foreign investor and a local or host government with respect to the development, construction and operation of a project by the foreign investor.

This is the stage whereby rights and obligations of each party (between the government and the investors) are outlined in the process of executing the LNG project.

Last week’s statement was the second by President Hassan since she assumed the Presidency on March 19, following the death in office on March 17 of her predecessor and mentor, Dr John Magufuli.

Earlier this month during the swearing-in ceremony of some permanent secretaries, their deputies and heads of public institutions at State House in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan expressed her disappointment over the delays and directed the ministry of Energy to finalize the ongoing negotiations so that execution of the project could start.

“The LGN project is likely to become a National Anthem, because we have sung it for a long time now. It is time to know if the project is viable or not and understand who is hindering it from starting,” she noted.





Joint talks

In an effort to expedite the process, LNG project manager Fedister Aggrey, said recently that the IOC have requested that the talks be held between the government and them jointly, instead of negotiating with each individual company.

In their joint commentary published in The Citizen on April 13 this year, Shell and Equinor said after recognising the challenges brought about by current global market dynamics, they strongly believed that a joint LNG project for Tanzania was the correct response.

The companies said a collaborative approach will create positive synergies and economies of scale while significantly saving costs and time, which is important for all parties.

“Hence, the two companies, in recognition of the benefits of working together, officially decided to join forces in an attempt to play their part in making a reality of the Tanzania Gas and LNG project. Shell and Equinor signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in January 2021 for collaboration on the liquefaction project in Lindi,” the companies said.

Shell Tanzania’s external relations manager, Patricia Mhondo, told The Citizen yesterday that the firm was looking forward to resuming the HGA discussions which are vital in ensuring appropriate commercial, fiscal, technical and legal foundations for a globally competitive LNG plant.

Equinor’s Press spokesperson for International Upstream, Mr Erik Haaland, said the company was willing and would be ready to restart negotiations of the HGA upon receiving a formal notice of the government’s intent to do so.

Sale of LNG in the international markets, as well as taxes, royalties, and dividends, will bring large revenues to Tanzania through TPDC and the Government which could be used to contribute to the country’s economic development and social services including building schools, hospitals and roads.

Tanzania’s liquefied natural gas in international markets could be worth Sh10 trillion a year, based on current market prices.