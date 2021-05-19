Luku Drama: Long queues as hundreds struggle to purchase electricity

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The struggle to purchase electricity token at vending outlets in major towns and cities such as Dar es Salaam and Mwanza as residents queued at Luku vending stations to buy electricity tokens.

The vending stations are struggling to handle the large numbers of people who are seeking the service at the few available stations with some threatening to close .

Many of those at the stations vented their frustration after they had spent long hours lining up with no sign of when they would be able to get the service which was very slow.

The government, through the ministry of energy has admitted that there was a technical mishap at Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) that has led to the widespread inconvenience in different parts of the country.

For many years now, Tanzanians had become accustomed to online purchase of electricity at a click of the button, however, due to the current downtime at Tanesco, people have been forced to physically go to Luku vending stations to access the service.

Earlier in the day, Energy minister Medard Kalemani, suspended Tanesco's IT and business services manager, Lonus Feruzi plus his assistants Frank Mushi and Idda Njau, ordering them to provide details why the clients are unable to buy tokens.

Advertisement

He also he also instructed the Managing Director of Tanesco, Tito Mwinuka to ensure that the token vending service is back by 2pm on Wednesday otherwise he should resign.

However, by 1900Hrs, services had not been restored to normal nor had the Tanesco boss announced his resignation as instructed by the minister.

The outage of services was one of the hottest and trending topics on social media with many blaming the power supply company for not providing alternatives.