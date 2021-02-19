Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad laid to rest, nation bids farewell to Chief Secretary Kijazi

Zanzibar’s First Vice President Seif Sharif Hamad was laid to rest yesterday at his home village of Mtambwe in Pemba Island while government officials and residents in Dodoma bade farewell to former Chief Secretary John Kijazi.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. It was a day filled with deep grief as Tanzanians mourned the death of two national leaders who died on Thursday.

Zanzibar’s First Vice President Seif Sharif Hamad was laid to rest yesterday at his home village of Mtambwe in Pemba Island while government officials and residents in Dodoma bade farewell to former Chief Secretary John Kijazi.

The government has not explained the cause of the deaths but the opposition party ACT-Wazalendo said last month that its chairman Hamad was hospitalized in Zanzibar after contracting Covid-19.

Hamad died at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was hospi- talized since February 9, Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi said in a broadcast speech to announce the death on Wednesday.

After prayers in Dar es Salaam, his body was transported to Unguja where residents and leaders had a chance to pray and pay their last respects to his body at Mnazi Mmoja grounds.

The body was later flown to Pemba where, after prayers, it was buried in the evening at Mtambwe Nyali Village.

Advertisement

The funeral, during which measures such as washing hands and wearing mask were observed by several people, was attended by different national leaders who were led by President Mwinyi.

Speaking after the funeral, Zanzibar Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdallah said Hamad was a patriotic leader.

“We will remember Hamad as one of the people who fought for unity and reconciliation among the people of Zanzibar,” he said.

“The government of Zanzibar will continue living the vision and contribution of Hamad in building a better Zanzibar,” said Mr Abdallah.

ACT Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe who also spoke after the burial described Hamad as “a true, modern day freedom fighter, fighting for the freedom that he believed was fundamental for Zanzibar and for Tanzania.”

“Fighting with the means whether words or action that he had at his disposal through- out the decades. Maalim continued the struggle until he could not anymore,” said Mr Zitto.

Meanwhile, Kijazi’s farewell was held at the University of Dodoma where he was the chancellor. After prayers and farewell, his body was expected to be transported to his home in Dar es Salaam.

On Friday, Dar es Salaam residents and leaders will have a chance to pay their last respects to Kijazi who was the head of civil service, at Karimjee Hall.

According to the timetable issues yesterday, Mr Kijazi will be laid to rest in his home town of Korogwe. “We lost a very important treasure in the civil service,” said Dodoma regional commissioner Binilith Mahenge.

Expressing his condolences at the farewell ceremony, the permanent secretary to the State House, Dr Moses Kasiluka, explained the gap left by Mr Kijazi.

He said that for his colleagues it was even difficult to stand up to explain about him because of his untimely death.

“We pray that we will continue to receive grace from God so that we can live his legacy even in the slightest way, his success, his kindness and the guidance he has shown us through his life,” said Dr Kasiluka.