Maasai girls plead for equal opportunities in education

Dar es Salaam. Maasai girls from Arusha are pleading to the government and stakeholders to push for equal opportunities in education for both boys and girls.

Neema Siloma (18) from Loliondo, got the opportunity to join secondary education and passed her Form Four exams but could not continue with her A-levels because her parents opted to educate her brothers.

“Because of the cultures and norms, girls are seen as a liability, therefore, are not taken to school,” she said.

A Social Worker from the region, Benezet Boniface said the Child Act of 2019 protects children, but some cultures and norms are difficult to break especially with the Marriage Act 1971 that allows children at the age of 14 to get married with the consent of parents.

“We are working to ensure Maasai girls are taken to school because it is their right, however, because the Marriage Act of 1971 which has not been amended, parents are still taking advantage to marry off their girls instead of taking them to school,” he said.

Child marriage laws in Tanzania does not provided equal protection. The Law of Marriage Act 1971 set the minimum age for boys to marry at 18 years old, but Sections 13 and 17 allowed girls to marry at 14 with the consent of the court, and at 15 with parental consent.

However children’s rights and the rights of girls in particular took a major step in 2019 after the Court of Appeal delivered a judgment upholding a 2016 landmark high court decision holding that neither girls nor boys may marry before 18.

Meanwhile the Director, Msichana Initiative, Rebeca Gyumi says there is need to build capacity of stakeholders and the society at large on the proposed draft so as to push the Parliament to bring change on the Marriage Act of 1971.

Ngorongoro District Commissioner Raymond Mangwala said he was raised by his mother and sister and therefore he understands the importance of developing women in the community.

“It is important that these girls' rights movements involve both women and men because they also need access to sex education in order to change the mindset and attitudes of society and to stop violence” he said.

In another development, a resident from Ngorongoro who did not want to be named said girls have no room in their parents houses and therefore lack of special sleeping areas for girls increased acts of violence such as rape, pregnancy and child marriages.

She further noted that the responsibility of livestock rearing was for women and girls in the family and when livestock is lost, women are severely punished even if they are not at home on the day the animal got lost.












