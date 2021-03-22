Magufuli farewell: Zanzibar ready to pay last respects

By Jesse Mikofu More by this Author

Unguja. Residents of Zanzibar are set to pay their final respects to Tanzania’s former President of John Magufuli whose body is expected to arrive tomorrow March 23, 2021 in Isles.

Organisers have said all preparations for the reception and farewell have been completed.

Mjini Magharib’s Regional Commissioner Idrissa Mustafa said preparations had begun since yesterday and called on citizens, various political, religious, public and private leaders to turn out in large numbers to bid farewell to the fallen president.

He also called on heads of public and private institutions to encourage their employees to come forward and participate in paying of final respects.

"We urge the public to come forward, from the airport to line up on the road to pay their respects even by just waving," he said.

He said it was a great honor given to Zanzibar because it is the first time that a head of state is bdi farewell in the Isles.

He said the body is expected to arrive at 8:00 am at Aman Abeid Karume airport but at the stadium people will be allowed to start entering at 6:00 am.