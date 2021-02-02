Magufuli: How borrowers use courts to avoid paying up

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli revealed yesterday how borrowers were making use of law courts to dodge loan repayments. He exposed how four commercial banks have unsuccessfully attempted to collect a total of Sh928 billion due to protracted court cases.

The money is tied up in a total of 378 cases that had been running for a long time in various courts, according to reports that reached the President as of December 31, 2020.

President Magufuli made the revelation when speaking during the ‘2021 Law Day and 100 years of the High Court of Tanzania’ held in the national capital Dodoma.

Reports that reached the President say borrowers from the CRDB Bank have filed 282 cases, thus making it difficult for the lender to collect Sh400 billion from them.

Azania Bank is unable to collect Sh352.27 billion of what it had issued out in loans because the money is tied to 36 court cases.

Similarly, TIB Bank borrowers have filed 44 cases that make the lender unable to collect Sh167.267 billion in loans.

Their TPB counterparts have lodged 16 cases that render the lender unable to collect Sh6.2 billion of what it had loaned out.

With much of the money tied up in court cases, banks have no option but to raise their risk premiums. This partly translates into high lending rates as they seek to accommodate the cash into calculations of their Non-Performing Loans (NPLs).

“The move has also increased banks operation costs because they continue paying interests for deposits used for loans remitted to borrowers who rushed to court where their cases were extra-delayed,” he said.

During the live broadcast event, President Magufuli said huge amounts that remain in the hands of chronic debtors could have been used for implementing development projects to stimulate the country’s economic growth.

“Therefore, the courts should properly look into the matter and conclude such cases within a short period to avoid destroying our economy,” he said.

The Head of State said the government was dedicated to building a strong economy on the basis of industries, financial services and enabling the economy in order to improve the lives of all Tanzanians, noting that without robust financial institutions the dream will not be achieved.

He pleaded with court registrars to make better use of the laws and avoid filing appeals used by unscrupulous businessmen to delay tax and trade cases.

“Other businessmen use the court to ‘park cases.’ The judiciary should also find a better way of dealing with them,” he said.

The Head of State hinted that congestion in prisons was another challenge affecting the courts despite efforts made to reduce the number of inmates from 73,000 to 33,000.

He said 40,000 inmates have been pardoned, and jail terms reduced for others, instructing the Attorney General (AG) to consider provision of alternative sentences to people convicted of some criminal offences.

President Magufuli called on judiciary stakeholders - including the Courts, Parliament, the AG’s Chamber and the ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs - to consider using ki-Swahili in legal issues and court proceedings.

His call includes translation of old laws and enactment of new laws using ki-Swahili language.

“We will be honouring the founding father of the nation and the country’s national language by doing so,” he said, announcing the promotion of the Musoma Zone High Court Judge Zephrine Galeba.

He said Judge Galeba used ki-Swahili in the judgement of the North Mara Gold Mine case against Gerald Nzumbi last year.

“To me this is the hero of the judiciary fraternity because he bravery and in a patriotic decision used ki-Swahili in the judgement. I’m thankful the Chief Justice (Prof Ibrahim Juma) didn’t punish him. I therefore promote him to be the Judge of Court of Appeal,” he said.

He said Judge Galeba’s judgement should be a starting point in the use of ki-Swahili in court proceedings, something that will enable citizens understand the truth surrounding their cases and possibly could reduce unnecessary appeals.

Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma said colonial rule didn’t prepare the country in terms of infrastructure and human resources, commending the founding father of the nation Julius Nyerere, the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and Justice Francis Nyalali for achievements seen today.

“They have made the judiciary an independent institution, built the foundation relationship with other pillars, politicians and address issues of gender equality among players,” he said.

He said the Judiciary executed its duties in accordance with the National Development Vision 2025, saying it depended on other pillars finding solutions to its challenges.

Prof Juma sought budgetary support that would enable the construction of High Court facilities in Mwanza, Arusha, Dodoma, Morogoro, Temeke and Kinondoni as well as building court structures in 25 districts without the buildings.

In another development, the CUF national chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, reminded President Magufuli of his promise to conclude execution of pending issues including the provision of a new Union Constitution before completing five years in his second term of office.

Prof Lipumba - who was given an opportunity to greet the public - said the new document was important even to his predecessor who would be charged to perverse Dr Magufuli’s legacy and achievements.

“I call upon you - and pray that God gives you enough energy - to complete working on all pending issues so that your successor should preserve your legacy and achievements by making use of the document,” he said.