Magufuli: I was once a taxi driver at Ubungo

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has today said his job has its challenges because he sometimes wishes to drive around just like in the old days but protocol does not allow him to do so.

According to him being around Ubungo evokes nostalgic memories of him as a young man when he used to double up as a taxi driver while studying at the University of Dar es Salaam.

The President made the remarks while inaugurating the John Kijazi interchange on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 as part of his three-day visit in Dar es Salaam.

"I am happy, these jobs sometimes come as a torture when I am studying at the University I used to park my taxi there, where I would load passengers but today even if I ask to drive at least I am blocked but that is life," he said.

“So I know the life of Ubungo, but I also know that Prof Kitila Mkumbo you know Ubungo because you have been here for 18 years. I stayed here for 8 or maybe nine years. ” He said.

Delivering his speech, he said that while houses in the area up to Kimara were demolished to allow road construction, government buildings were not demolished, an issue that was not well received.

"It is not possible to demolish for the people of Kimara and leave Government buildings that were equally in the wrong, we would be oppressing the people," said Magufuli.