Magufuli, nation mourn Nditiye, Mwapachu

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday conveyed his condolences to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai, following the death of Muhambwe lawmaker on the CCM ticket Atashasta Nditiye at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma.

Yesterday was a day of mourning in the political fraternity as a former minister for Law and Constitution Affairs, Bakari Mwapachu, also passed away yesterday.

Nditiye’s death was announced in Parliament at 11:35am by the Speaker who stated that the MP had on February 9 contributed to the debate on the Third Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP-III) and the direction of the FY-2021/22 Budget before he was involved in a car accident on February 10.

“It is with great sadness that I announce to you that our colleague, MP Eng Atashasta Justus Nditiye passed away today (yesterday) at 10am while receiving treatment at Mkapa Hospital,” said Mr Ndugai.

Outside the debating chamber, some lawmakers talked about the death calling him (Nditiye) a man who led a simple life and loved joking with everyone.

Education minister Prof Joyce Ndalichako couldn’t contain herself as tears rolled down her face outside Parliament, but deputy Lands minister Angelina Mabula and Isack Kamwelwe helped to calm her down and took her aside.

Advertisement

Defence minister Elias Kwandikwa said it was a big blow to the nation.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Mr Andrew Nkuzi who is a spokesperson for the Mwapachu family said the former Tanga legislator died in the morning yesterday at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was receiving treatment, and that the funeral will be held today in Tanga.