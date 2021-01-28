Magufuli pardons Kahama municipal director accused of buying luxury car

By Elias Msuya More by this Author

President John Magufuli has pardoned Kahama Municipal Council director Anderson Msumba for the alleged purchase of a luxury car contrary to the procurement procedure, saying he has done a great job in the municipality.

Speaking on Thursday, January 28, at a public meeting held in the district, President Magufuli said he was pleased with the projects he inspected being implemented with local funds by the new municipality.

“I started by laying the foundation stone for the construction of the District Council Office which will cost Sh1.8 billion. I was lucky enough to get the details from the women engineers who built it. To my delight, the office is being built from local council revenue,”said President Magufuli.

He added: I was told that the building was built from domestic revenue. I was looking at the director, he was accused of buying a luxury car, I said if the money and through the councilors they have built this Sh1.8 billion building, they are building a large hospital building of only Sh3.2 billion, let me see how this puns out.

His visit later took him to the factories leaving him in awe because the factories we just as good as what he had seen in Europe

“I was told all this 90 acres of land was given by the council free. I wondered a lot. I want to tell my brothers and sisters that this director and councilors are very smart, ”said President Magufuli.

He added that the act of providing land investment and creating jobs that will bring taxes is a very wise decision.

Despite the highly touted luxurious status of the car that the director was accused of buying , the anount spent was never revealed.