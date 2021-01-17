Magufuli revokes appointment of land use planning commission director general, Dr Nindi

His appointment has been revoked effectively from today, January 17, and the vacant position will be filled later, says a State House statement without mentioning reasons for the sacking.

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has on Sunday, January 17, revoked the appointment of the director general of the National Land Use Planning Commission (NLUPC), Dr Stephen Nindi.

A State House statement signed by the director of presidential communications Gerson Msigwa says that the president’s decision was announced by the Chief Secretary (CS) John Kijazi.

“The President has revoked his appointment effectively from today, January 17, 2021,” the statement quotes the CS as saying, adding that the vacant position will be filled later.

Dr Nindi was appointed the NLUPC director general on June 16, 2017 after acting on the capacity since January 2016.

Before his appointment at the NLUPC, he had worked as principal research officer at the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI), as a senior research fellow and head of resource management section level at the Sua’s Centre for Sustainable Rural Development (SCSRD).

He holds a PhD in Political Ecology (Ecology & Environment) based on the Area Studies from Kyoto University, Japan as well as holder of MSc (Agricultural Engineering – Land Use Planning and Water Management Studies) from Sokoine University of Agriculture (Sua).

Advertisement

Dr Nindi holds a BA-hons on (Land Use Planning & Environmental Studies) from University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm).