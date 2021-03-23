Magufuli’s state funeral was streamed by 3.9 billion people, says Premier

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Zanzibar. Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has today said that President John Pombe Magufuli’s State funeral which was held in Dodoma on Monday March 22, was streamed by a global audience of 3.4 billion people.

Majaliwa who is the chairperson of the funeral committee, was speaking at Amani Stadium in Zanzibar where the public was given the opportunity to pay their last respects to the fallen president

The premier, however, did not mention the source of the statistics that has definitely set a global record

While pouring praise on the media outlets for a commendable job in informing the nation and the world at large, he said there is evidence billions were watching across the world.

"I thank the media you were with us from day one and you have continued to inform Tanzanians, even this event you are broadcasting around the world" he said.

"Until last night we have information that people who followed the state funeral yesterday in Dodoma, were more than 3.9 billion," said Majaliwa.

The state funeral service for the former President of Tanzania, John Magufuli was held yesterday at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

President Magufuli ‘s body will lay in state today before being transported to Mwanza tomorrow.