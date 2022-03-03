Magulyati village in Tabora gets connected to mobile network

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The government through the Universal Communications Fund (UCSAF) has successfully extended telecommunications services to Magulyati Village in Loya Ward, Uyui District, Tabora Region.

UCSAF Chief Executive Officer Justina Mashiba said the delivery of telecommunications to various parts of the country is a strategy of the Sixth Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to ensure Tanzanians have access to quality communication services.

According to Ms Mashiba, extension of communication services to the village was made possible by Airtel through a Government grant to UCSAF.

She said UCSAF is continuing to implement 19 other projects in various parts of Tabora region to ensure telecommunications services are easily accessible and secure.

She, however, said the process to connect the village was not easy due to the difficulties that they faced in transportation, on certain days using bodaboda and sometimes on foot



