Mahenge gemstone dealers’ murder- Relatives identify bodies at morgue (6)

In Part 5 in the story of the murder of Three gemstone dealers from Mahenge and a taxi driver we saw how their relatives went around looking for them at the main police stations in Dar es Salaam without success. We also saw how reports of their killings began to emerge.

We also saw their realatives embarked on their journey to Muhimbili Hospital to identify the bodies of their loved ones.





Police invade the Muhimbili morgue

After receiving reports of the killing of their relatives from Ngonyani at the Bondeni Hotel, Magomeni, Dar es Salaam, Mchami and his colleagues did not want to waste time.

They left immediately to Muhimbili National Hospital where they asked whether there were some bodies that were brought by police officers

The attendant confirmed that there were the bodies of four people brought there by the Police yesterday allegedly from Sinza, he then gave them the permission to enter the morgue to identify the bodies

All four entered and identified the three brothers. They did not recognize the fourth person. They were overtaken with sadness and grief as they broke down in tears.

After identifying Jongo's body, Mchami called his wife, Jane to inform her of the tragedy that had befallen his friends.

"Things are serious here, but be patient and do not call me again because these brothers of ours are already dead," Mchami told his wife.

Later the attendant took a pen and paper and handed it to Mchami to identify the bodies by name, he then left for a while.

The bodies had been laid on the floor naked. Mchami told the attendant that the dead people were not robbers as it had been claimed by the Police.

No sooner had Mchami Identified the first person Mathias Lunkombe, than someone knocked at the morgue entry. They all wondered who it was, all of a sudden the door was forced open by two people.





They were policemen dressed in plain clothes.

After Mchami had mentioned all the names of the three except one, the policemen arrested him and his three other friends saying he was part of the robbers because he knew them.

All four were carried and thrown into their Landrover like sacks of maize. They were then driven to the Central Police Station, Dar es Salaam.





Zombe boasts killing bandits

At the Central Police Station, the Acting Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander, ACP Zombe had convened a press conference to report on various crime incidents as per the norm was.

In a statement to the media, ACP Zombe, among other events of the day, announced the killing of four robbers who had looted Bidco's money.

He claimed that the 'robbers' had been killed the previous day in a shootout with the police in an attempt to flee. According to ACP Zombe the men were shot dead by police at the Post Office wall in Sinza area, while trying to jump over the wall.

Zombe was saying: “Before looting Bidco's money the robbers raided and looted a jewelry store called Aljabir Jewelers owned by an Asian businessman Jaffar Amir.

"They committed the crime at the shop located at the intersection of Livingistone Street and Mkunguni, Kariakoo at 12:00 pm.

“After arriving at the store, they pretended to be customers who wanted a gold necklace, but the store's security guard, Adam Ally, prevented them from entering.

“One robber asked to come inside to look at the jewels and after entering he ordered all the people inside to lie down, he then robbed the shop.

“They managed to steal Sh300,000 in cash, two wrist watches, one pistol and three mobile phones.

"Several people were injured in the incident, including a guard who was wounded in the abdomen by robbers who remained outside, while asking for help from the public.

"Others injured are Rajabu Jadi, a security guard at another nearby telephone shop who was injured in the nose and passer-by Francis Richard, who was injured in the leg.

"Adam and Francis were released after treatment but Rajabu is in critical condition and is in the intensive care unit (ICU).

"Police officers found a vehicle used by the robbers in the incident, Toyota Cresta with registration number T352 AGS on the front and rear number T957 AGX.

"After searching the vehicle, officers found various documents including fuel receipts and registration documents for the new TRA number.

The vehicle is believed to have originated from Kenya according to the fuel receipt which shows that they filled up at a certain station, on December 10, 2005, in exchange for Kenyan currency, amounting to KSh3,547.69, serviced by employee Patrick.

"At around 5:30 pm, the police conducted a search when on Mandela Road they saw a car speeding and decided to pursue it.

"When they arrived at the scene, they found the car parked at Post Office area, near the Palestinian Mosque after the robbery had taken place.

The robbers looted Sh5 million from Bidco. Soldiers picked up five SMG shells and one pistol shell, ”Zombe told reporters.



