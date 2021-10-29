Majaliwa mobilises support for Samia ahead of 2025 polls

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has indicated that President Samia Suluhu Hassan will be the ruling party CCM’s candidate in the 2025 General Election.



Mr Majaliwa has also cautioned ministers that CCM will only field Samia to the polls.



The premier was speaking during the opening of a two-day training for Ministers and Deputy Ministers which began today October 29, 2021 at the St Gasper Hall in Dodoma.



Mr Majaliwa has called on ministers and their deputies to be key spokespersons for the government's success to pave the way for President Samia in her 2025 campaigns.



Samia was sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president on March 19, after the sudden death of President John Magufuli.



According to the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, if the President dies, resigns or is removed from office, the Vice President becomes President for the rest of the term.



While speaking during commemoration of the International Day of Democracy on September 15, this year, President Samia herself was cryptic about her 2025 candidature.



The head of the state said Tanzania will for the first time have the opportunity to vote in a female head of the state in the General election in 2025.



Although she did not state whether she will become that 'female president', Samia said in 2025 women will run for presidency and one of them will be elected as the head of the state.



“Women if we cooperate and do well in our areas, 2025 we will come here again and celebrate one of us as the head of the State.”



“They have started writing in newspapers that Samia will not run for presidency, who told you that I will not stand? If God's grace comes into your hands do not leave it,” she said.