Majaliwa reiterates government support for private sector

Dar es Salaam. The government is ready to give a much-needed back up to members of the private sector, but a challenge with them is that they lacked commitment and trust, it was said yesterday.

Speaking during the Tanzania-High Level Business and Investment Forum yesterday, the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, urged local investors to reconsider the way they were doing business by ensuring they delivered on time whenever they were getting opportunities to offer services.

His remarks came after the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) chairperson, Ms Angelina Ngalula, called on the government to establish at least 20 strong companies that will be under its custodian and give them necessary favours for them to be competitive enough to compete in international tenders.

“Like China, Tanzania can do it. We are more than willing to emulate them, but only if members of the private sector are ready to change their behaviour,” responded the premier.

Speaking earlier, the TPSF chairperson said under the current environments in Tanzania, it was hard for local investors to compete with foreign ones.

Ms Ngalula said interest rates on loans at 20 percent was too high to enable businesses thrive in the global competition, which is featured with companies that receive cheap loans at two percent from their companies.

“It is not easy to garner a profit under environments where you finance loans at 20 percent interest rate,” she noted.

That is why, she went further adding that giant companies in the country sought loans from abroad.

However, the TPSF top boss cautioned, it was no walk in the park, but rather investors needed energy to access loans from abroad.

Business community also said for the private sector to embrace self-regulating and eventually enhance trust and commitment, the government needed to speed up the establishment of the Private Sector Development Policy.

The idea of the policy is that of aiming towards enhancing the ability of the private sector to undertake effectively and efficiently on a competitive manner its roles in the production of goods and services which will move the country in attaining both the medium and long term goals. “With the policy, the private sector will be restructured and thus enhance self-regulating and thus trust and commitment,” noted Ms Ngalula.

The TPSF also called on the government to document the local content policy and bridge skills mismatch gap that graduates are grappling with.

“We need the government to intervene so that universities can produce graduates who meet the market demand,” noted Ms Ngalula.

Referring to the tourism industry, she also called on the government to provide a package relief to the mostly-Covid-19 hit sectors.

Mr Majaliwa promised to immediately work on all issues that were raised at the forum themed; ‘strengthening public-private collaboration for sustainable development’.

He directed the Finance ministry and Bank of Tanzania (BoT) to continue improving monetary policies through banks with a view to enhancing easy access to capital.

The minister of state in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Ms Ummy Mwalimu, unveiled the government’s plan to have the industry and trade department in every council in the country.

The department, she added, would be there to ensure a conducive business environment in respective councils by setting a stage for friendly charges and levies.

“The plan is at the final stages before it becomes materialised. It has already passed through the Permanent secretaries and Presidential instrument committee,” said minister Mwalimu.

The Industry and Trade minister, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, reiterated the government’s commitment to continuing making predictable policies.

“This is important in increasing investor’s confidence and thus attracting more investments,” noted Prof Mkumbo.

Investment minister Geoffrey Mwambe seemed to have been reading from the same script, saying the government was there to facilitate investors and not frustrate them.

“It is high time we took a look at the struggling investments and find the lasting solutions for them to survive,” hinted the minister.

Adding: “This will attract both local and foreign investors.”

He said since independence in 1961, Tanzania, through the Tanzania Investment Centre, has registered some 11,978 projects worth $178.245 billion.

Of the projects, 43 percent are owned by locals, 28 percent foreign direct investment and 29 percent are joint ventures.