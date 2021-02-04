Majaliwa wants council relocation report on Saturday

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday instructed the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) to provide a report of servants who haven’t reported to the new council headquarters by Saturday.

The premier also directed Regional Commissioners (RCs) and Regional Administrative Secretaries (RASs) in areas with such councils to ensure all public servants have reported at their respective workstations as instructed by President John Magufuli.

Mr Majaliwa was speaking in parliament during the Questions and Answers session when he responded to a question by Geita Rural legislator Joseph Musukuma who sought to know the government’s position on public servants who haven’t reported.

In his response, Mr Majaliwa said while RCs and RASs are supposed to ensure all public servants arrive at respective workstations and that a report on the exercise's progress should reach his office by 10.00 on Saturday.

“I’m instructing the PO-RALG to provide a report on the process at my office by 10am this Saturday. This will enable the government to identify those who haven’t shifted and enable us to determine the next course of action,” he said.

The Ruangwa lawmaker said most of the councils have responded to the government’s instructions, something witnessed during his recent visit to various parts of the country with exception to a few of them that have reported challenges of servants accommodation.

He said public servants who haven’t reported to workstations have defied the president’s instructions which had to be implemented with immediate effect.

“If the councils have secured residential facilities and residents were ready to provide their buildings for tenancy but public servants haven’t shifted to respective areas, then they are defying the president’s orders which is a huge offense in the public service,” he said.

During a live broadcast session, Mr Majaliwa said RCs and RASs should ensure the public servants report to respective councils and that no extension would be made to the expired timeframe declared by the Head of State.