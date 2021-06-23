Makalla directive on Machinga Complex

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Regional Commissioner for Dar es Salaam, Mr Amos Makalla, yesterday directed the city council to work on grievances beclouding the Machinga Complex.

Built almost nine years ago with a Sh12.4 billion National Social Security Fund (NSSF) loan, the building has had several challenges that see most petty traders, famously known as Machingas, dodging its use.

Speaking after inspecting the building and talking to traders, Mr Makalla said officials had not done enough to entice Machingas to the facility.

“You need to sit down and look at ways to reorganize the traders as well as their businesses in a good order….The problem of water and garbage are small challenges that need leaders to meet with you to see how to solve them,” said Mr Makalla.

The products being sold at the location, he said, must also be classified accordingly so that each area has a specific type of merchandise.

Mr Makalla also called on the city council to put in place short-term and long-term strategic plans for the commercial development of the building to persuade other Machingas to relocate to the area.

“It is unfortunate that neither the District Commissioner nor the District Executive Director can say how much the debt has reached…You need to meet and talk,” he said.

He told them to put in place a good business plan that will make it easy for traders relocate to the area and thus enable them (officials) to collect money for debt repayment.

Giving a report on the building, the former property manager, Ms Rachel Wilson said the biggest challenge was that small traders have been doing business outside the building. This deprived traders occupying the third and fourth storeys of customers.

She said they were in the process of finding large scale retailers who will sell wholesale products or open small factories at the location. “This building has four floors, our third and fourth flats are vacant. We were supposed to have 4,000 traders but instead of we have only 1,000, leaving a shortage of 3,000,” said Ms Wilson.





Dar es Salaam City Council Executive Director, Jumanne Shauri sai, they have taken Mr Makalla’s directives and that they will prepare a strategic plan to reorganize the traders.





However, some traders have expressed their grievances, including rental costs, rising from Sh10,000 to 20,000, which they said was too expensive for them to afford.

Grace Mwita said the administration should review the rules, including the closing time of the market instead of 6pm to be allowed to do business for 24 hours.

Norman Pantaleo said the reason for many traders leaving the building was due to harassment, as well as allowing small traders to do business anywhere in the streets.