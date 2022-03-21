Makamba lauds Samia on energy

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s approach of opening up Tanzania to investment is a huge relief for the energy sector, the Energy minister, Mr January Makamba, said at the weekend.

By opening up the country to investment, President Hassan’s administration was restoring investors’ confidence and thus putting the country on the right path to attracting serious investors.

He said President Samia has exhibited her prowess to turnaround things, citing the recent Energy Sector Investment Forum, which was held on Tanzania Day during the Expo Dubai Exhibition, as clear evidence of the fact that the country was heading towards the right direction. “President Samia, attended the forum in person….We talked to many investors, with a big potential, and good intentions who are ready to come to our country and invest in these areas,” he said.

He said the presence of President Samia at the forum, had brought unique impetus to attracting large investors to attend, thus continuing to open the doors to greater investment opportunities for Tanzania.

In summing up the President’s achievements in the energy sector, Mr Makamba said, apart from continuing with the construction of the 2,115-Megawatts Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, during the past one year, the government has also constructed infrastructure that links the project to the national grid. Mr Makamba assured Tanzanians that the sixth phase government, was committed to addressing all the challenges facing the energy sector, adding that various projects under rural electrification were also progressing well.

“We know the problems. We know the challenges and have the answers. What we need now is patience and perseverance among Tanzanians and in the very near future, power outages will be a thing of the past,” he said.