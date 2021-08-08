Make decision on way forward for new Constitution: Warioba

By Peter Elias More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Retired Prime Minister Judge (rtd) Joseph Warioba has called upon government leaders to tackle the riddle of when the process of constitutional reforms would end so that the nation can continue to be peaceful.

The call comes when already there has been growing pressure for the writing of a new Constitution, for which the main opposition party, Chadema, has also stood threatening to boycott the 2025 elections.

However, President Samia Suluhu Hassan had already, on June 28 this year, given her stand when she met editors and reporters, saying the issue of the demand for a new constitution should wait so that she could have more time of improving the country’s economy, which, she said, had been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Despite the government’s stand, political parties and civil society organisations (CSOs), though different social networks and workshops, have continued to exert pressure on the revival of the process of a new constitution.

Speaking on Thursday at the launch of Rai ya Jenerali book that contains articles written since 1996 by veteran journalist Jenerali Ulimwengu, Judge Warioba said he was surprised to hear of debates about the Constitution since the country had already decided to start a process of constitutional reforms and whose law had been enacted.

As the chief guest at the book launch, Judge Warioba said the constitutional reform process was started, the Constitutional Review Commission was formed, views on the change of the Constitution from members of the public were collected and a bill over a new constitution was prepared and deliberated on in the Constituent Parliament until the Proposed Constitution was obtained. “In accordance with the Act on constitutional reforms, what remains is a referendum on the Proposed Constitution because there is where we ended. We were unable to do so at that time because the National Electoral Commission (NEC) said it would not organise a referendum, for it was organizing the General Election,” said Judge Warioba.

Advertisement

He said he was concerned that a referendum may not take place at this time because of several challenges including the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected the economy and how people engage in various matters.

However, Judge Warioba said what remained was an agreement to be reached on when a referendum should take place and the public participate in it, something that, he said, would strengthen serenity in the country unlike how the situation was presently.

“The President has asked to be given more time, it is true, I agree, but until when? I think it is upon leaders themselves to agree on when the process of a new constitution should continue,” said Judge Warioba while being applauded by those who attended the launch of the book in the city.

However, the retired Prime Minister suggested a referendum be held concurrently with the civic polls, which are scheduled for end of 2024.

Judge Warioba also said it was important for President Samia Suluhu Hassan to meet and hold talks with leaders of opposition political parties on various issues in the interests of the nation and that the good thing, he said, both sides had shown readiness for such a meeting.

“My advice is that these leaders should meet not to confront one another, but to have discussions on the problems facing the country; how we encounter the calamity of coronavirus, they should talk on a new constitution, what should be done and how we can boost our economy,” suggested the former Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Union.