Makete hospital given a shot in the arm

Dar es Salaam. The government on Monday February 28, handed over medical treatment for premature babies and maternity ward to Makete District Hospital which was provided by Doris Mollel Foundation in collaboration with Segal Family Foundation.

The medical treatment included three oxygen machines worth Sh15 million that has capacity to serve six premature babies at a time.

Speaking after the handing over the deputy minister for Health Dr Godwin Mollel praised the foundation for continuing to support the Tanzanian community and urging others various institutions in the country to be patriotic and committed to helping their communities.

For her part, founder Ms Doris Mollel said her Institute has been active in supporting Maternity and Child Care Services and has already traveled to various parts of the country and worked with more than 45 government district hospitals.

“This children born pre-term face a number of challenges including breathing so we believe this assistance will help in one way or another in saving their lives, so today we have come to Makete to bring these three oxygen machines, these machines are capable of serving six children at a time” explained Ms Doris Mollel

She said the program to help premature babies started in 2015 and the institution has since provided equipment worth more than Sh800 million to a total of 45 government hospitals in the country with the aim of ensuring that premature babies or those with low birth weight get the opportunity to survive.

Meanwhile, Makete’s MP Festo Sanga thanked the sixth phase government for continuing to improve health services in Makete District.

“These machines released today we believe will go to help us marketers improve health services and reduce the inconvenience to these citizens.”

Mr Sanga commended the foundation for going to Makete in time and providing support at Makete Hospital which was in need of medical supplies to help young children breathe better.