Man fakes own kidnap, demands ransom from his family

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Police in Arusha are holding Dickson Mungulu after he sent his family a text message saying he has been kidnapped and that his captors are demanding Sh3 million in ransom, or else they would kill him.

According to the police, Mungulu was in fact not kidnapped, but trying to dupe his family into sending him that sum so that he could pay off debts.

This unfolding was made public on July 29, by Arusha Police Commander Justine Masejo, where he further revealed that the fake kidnapping messages were sent to his family on July 25.

Upon investigating the matter, the police were able to trace Mungulu. After interrogation they say he admitted to faking his own kidnapping so that we could mobilize cash from his family to pay off debts.

They further said that upon conducting physical examination they noticed some bodily injuries on Mungulu. However, the police say the subject admitted to inflicting on himself injuries around his neck using a sharp object in order to make the 'kidnapping' seem real and scare his parents and relatives into sending the money expeditiously.