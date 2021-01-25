Man narrowly survives death after chopping off his manhood

By Mussa Juma More by this Author

Arusha. A resident of Mwanama building in Arusha, John Tarimo has been admitted to Arusha Regional Hospital in Mount Meru in a critical condition after cutting his manhood and trying to commit suicide after a dispute with his lover.

Speaking to this paper, one of the neighbors Onesmo Mjema who witnessed the incident said Tarimo was found lying unconscious.

Mjema said Tarimo had locked himself in a room after he had cut off his manhood with a small piece still hanging; he then cut his arm something that him foaming in the mouth

"His wife had left him in the house but when she returned she found the door locked and after looking through the window she saw her husband lying in a pool of blood and foaming in the mouth," he said.

She said that together with another neighbor they broke down the door and went inside to take him out while bleeding profusely.

"After that we called the local chairman who instructed us to take him to the hospital to save his life," she said.

Arusha Regional Police Commander, Salum Hamduni has confirmed the incident saying the man is now under police custody.

"Although he is receiving medical treatment, he is under police surveillance and is accused of attempted suicide," he said

However, Tarimo had left a message that he was committing suicide because of his wife and siblings without elaborating.

However, one of the neighbors who sought for anonymity, said for some time there had been a quarrels between Tarimo and his wife.