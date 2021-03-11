Man suspected to be part of con gang arrested with 74 SIM cards

By Julieth Ngarabali More by this Author

Kibaha. Police in Kibaha is holding one man (names withheld) a resident of Mlandizi, Kibaha District after he was found in possession of 74 SIM Cards, out of which 56 are believed to be involved in incidences of fraud.

Pwani Regional Police Commander Wankyo Nyigesa said that the suspect, apart from being found with the SIM cards, was also found to be in possession of 18 SIM Cards that had been used to commit fraud.

He said that the all the 18 SIM card were registered under using Moses Cosmas’ national ID.

"Now just imagine one Tanzanian owns 18 SIM card registered under the same name, registered using his national identity card (NIDA),this is a crime he can use one line to insult someone, use another to commit crimes" said Nyigesa

According to the RPC, out of the 74 SIM card most are from TTCL and they are making efforts to find out how the suspect acquired the lines since he did not have an agent’s ID.



