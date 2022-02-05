Marie Stopes to screen cancer patients in 10 centres

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Marie Stopes Tanzania (MST) will on February 14, conduct cancer screening in its 10 hospitals across the country including Isles in a move to commemorate World Cancer Day (WCD).

MST Hospital Manager Dr Emmanuel Kimario said in a press statement that all MST hospitals and centers will provide cancer screening and other diseases at Sh5000.

“A fee of only Sh5000 will be charged for a patient, to screen several diseases thus ensuring that more patients are reached,” he said.

WCD is celebrated every February 4, aims at informing and encouraging people on the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer.

Dr Kimario said that instead of charging patients Sh10, 000 per screening, patients will be screened at Sh5000 for diseases such as diabetes, cervical cancer and blood pressure.

The health centres and the regions where they will conduct screening include Marie Stopes Mwenge Hospital and its other centers in Mwanza, Mbeya, Iringa, Zanzibar, Makambako in Njombe, Kimara in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Musoma in Mara and Kahama in Shinyanga.

The health expert encouraged people to attend health facilities and be screened saying there was greater potential for a patient to get rid of cancer through treatment if tested early.

According to global statistics, there were at least 76 new cancer patients in every 100,000 with the death fatality rate from the disease reaching 68 per 100 patients.

“We collaborate with the ministry of health and other local government authorities in supporting governments' health initiatives in reproductive health, cancer screening and various other areas,” Dr Kimario said.







