Mayani: The serial rapist who pierced his victims’ eyes (1)

By Bernard James More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Jacob Mayani (36), aka Chinga, is serving two life sentences, however, the scars he left on the family of the girls that he raped and pierced their eyes in order to foil any attempts of possible identification will not be erased.

By the time of his arrest on April 25, 2013, Mayani who was selling beauty products on a bike had raped and made three young girls blind.

The victims' parents had a hard time finding out who had committed the atrocities until Mayani was arrested and confessed to raping and piercing the eyes of other girls.

Although his arrest, indictment and subsequent conviction in two of the four rape cases brought relief to Mwasele residents in Shinyanga Council, the effects he left behind have continued.





The secret

Mayani's arrest in 2013 revealed the secrets of other girls he had raped and assisted the police in investigating the rapes and eye piercing that occurred prior to his arrest.

On that day, the mother of the first victim (name withheld) woke up early in the morning at her home, preparing to head to her farm to harvest rice

At home she had left her seven-year-old daughter (victim) and her younger brother playing. In the afternoon Mayani arrived at the mother's house with his bicycle carrying the beauty products he was selling.

After staying for a while, Mayani asked and persuaded the victim to escort him to a ‘certain woman’ who wanted to buy skin tight for her.

She did not doubt whether Mayani was a good person or not, the girl agreed and got on the bicycle and the journey began.

The journey started well but after a short distance Mayani changed the direction and headed for a place he had not promise the girl. He stopped in the field of a man known as Dr. Kunze.

Then Mayani gave the girl the skin tight. Using persuasive language and pretending to be a caring person, Mayani began to paint the girl's nails in the meantime plotting how he would achieve his desired evil intentions.

It did not take a while as ‘Chinga’ suddenly changed, he undressed the unsuspecting minor and raped her.

After fighting for some time, the girl managed to escape from Mayani's grasp and ran to the house of a woman who lived near the farm. When she arrived, she was in great pain. She told the woman that ‘Chinga’ had raped her.

Without wasting any time, the wman accompanied the victim to the scene where she found Chinga leaving. The brave woman grabbed Mayani's bicycle and prevented him from escaping while screaming for help.

A group of villagers soon arrived to her help and subdued the suspect. The woman sent her son to call one of the village leaders, Tabu Shija, who after witnessing the incident called the local chairman, Neema Seseja to witness.

At this point, Neema continued to question Mayani and directed the victim to be taken to a nearby health facility for tests and treatment. At that moment, James Peter, was summoned and he joined them.

While they were making efforts to get to the police, Mayani admitted that he had raped the girl and begged to be forgiven for his trespasses.

"Please forgive me because I had not even pierced this child's eyes," he said.

Mayani's statement that he had not pierced the victim's eyes shocked everyone. It reminded them of two incidents that happened before where the girls were raped and their eyes pierced.

He further confessed to have raped other three girls and offered to give his captors Sh5000 to be set free.

“I have raped three other girls. That was the devil. I beg your pardon because if I am taken to court I will be sentenced to 30 years in prison, ”Mayani was quoted as saying in one of the exhibits presented in court.

His confession that he had raped and pierced his victims’ eyes gave the investigators a starting point on how to follow up on the girls who had been Mayani’s victims including a 10 year old whose eyes were badly destroyed.





Mayani in Court

Following the incident, Mayani was arraigned at the Shinyanga District Court for rape in contravention of section 130 (1) (2) and 131 (3) of the Penal Code.

Article 131 (3) states that anyone who rapes a girl under the age of 10 shall be liable to life imprisonment.

In the District Court, Mayani neither admitted nor denied the offense but gave a lengthy explanation of how he was arrested. He denied the evidence of the woman who arrested him, the victim's mother and the doctor who examined the victim claiming they did not witness the incident.

At the end of the day, the court convicted Mayani and sentenced him to life in prison, 10 lashes and a compensation of Sh300,000 to the victim.

Following the verdict, Mayani appealed to the Supreme Court in 2015 but his appeal was rejected after agreeing to the prosecution's evidence.

His second attempt to get his release was in 2016 when he appealed to the Court of Appeal.

In the first case, Mayani claimed that the court that sentenced him to life imprisonment and the Supreme Court erred in particular when they received his warning notes and used them in his conviction when they differed significantly from the information he recorded. He claimed that his statement was taken out of legal time.

He claimed that the victim's evidence was misused to convict him as it was not supported by any other evidence presented in court.

Among other things, Mayani questioned why the 'skin tight' he was allegedly giving to the victim was not brought to court as an exhibit.

In the appeal, Mayani defended himself while the Republic was represented by senior State Attorneys Nassoro Katuga and Salome Mbughuni assisted by State Attorney, Nestory Mwenda.

At the end of the day a three-judge panel consisting of Augustine Mwarija, Jacobs Mwambegele and Rehema Kerefu dismissed Mayani's appeal saying, among other things, the victim's testimony was supported by evidence from the doctor who treated her after the incident.

The doctor's evidence showed that the victim's genitals were injured and traces of sperms also were found.

"The evidence of the woman who arrested Mayani, a member of the village council, the local chairman has described in detail how they arrested the accused at the scene and later the accused confessed to committing the offense and asked for forgiveness. All of this, in our opinion, has confirmed the prosecution's case,” the judges said in a verdict handed down in August last year.



